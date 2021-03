RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested 75-year-old Leroy Mitchiner in connection with a shooting near downtown Raleigh Friday evening.

Related Content Man taken to the hospital after being shot near downtown Raleigh, police say

Officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of South Pettigrew Street just after 7 p.m. and located a man suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mitchiner has been charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.