75-year-old Tennessee man charged with raping 10-year-old girl

Angelito Parades (Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WKRN) – Police arrested a Murfreesboro man on Sunday after he was accused of raping a young girl, according to police documents.

Angelito Paredes, 75, is charged with rape.

Murfreesboro detectives began investigating Paredes after the 10-year-old victim disclosed that inappropriate sexual activity occurred at the suspect’s home over the past year.

After Parades was developed as a suspect, he was interviewed by detectives and later arrested.

Parades is being held at the Rutherford Co. Jail on a $100,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now