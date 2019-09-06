1  of  2
Live Now
Dorian’s winds whip American flag at Frying Pan Tower CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  46
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Clayton Town Govt Offices Clinton City Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Public Schools Edgecombe County Schools Envision Science Academy Fayetteville State University First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Harnett County Schools Hoke County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Meredith College Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Museum of Art NC Museum of Natural Sciences Project Enlightenment Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rex Wellness Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Garner Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh Rex Wellness Center of Wakefield Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Archer Lodge Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne County Schools Wilson County Schools

76-year-old woman pecked to death by rooster: report

News

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – A woman in Australia was killed by a rooster who pecked at her leg repeatedly, striking a varicose vein that hemorrhaged and caused her death.

According to the report, published in the journal Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology, the woman had been collecting eggs at her home when the aggressive rooster attacked her lower-left leg repeatedly.

An autopsy revealed a hemorrhage caused the woman to collapse and later die.

She was previously diagnosed with hypertension, type II diabetes and varicose veins.

The autopsy listed her cause of death as exsanguination, which is a severe loss of blood, caused by the rooster’s aggressive pecking.

However, the authors of the study say the attack is considered “rare,” telling LiveScience that it “demonstrates that even relatively small domestic animals may be able to inflict lethal injuries in individuals if there are specific vascular vulnerabilities present.”

Professor Roger Byard at the University of Adelaide in Adelaide, Australia, who co-authored the study with Judith Fronczek, said that this incident shows “how vulnerable the elderly are.”

Any superficial vein may become vericosed, which means twisted and enlarged, but they are most commonly found in the legs. 

According to the MayoClinic, they are most often a cosmetic concern, but in some cases they can lead to more serious issues. 

Complications tied to varicose veins may include ulcers, blood clots or bleeding.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss