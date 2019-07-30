79-year-old woman sentenced to 10 days in jail for feeding stray cats

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (CNN) – A 79-year-old woman is facing jail time for feeding stray cats.

Nancy Segula received her first citation in 2017. Since then she has had four and her latest required her to appear before a judge.

The judge ordered Segula to spend 10 days in jail.

According to the city, it is illegal to feed stray dogs and cats.

She says she doesn’t feel the punishment fits the crime.

Segula was ordered to report to jail next month.

