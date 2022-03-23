HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested eight people and identified 12 others who are wanted in “Operation Caught Red Handed” in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a months-long investigation ended in arrests of criminal enterprise members.

Deputies along with Loss Prevention teams from Home Depot, Lowes and Wal-Mart conducted an investigation into retail theft involving a criminal enterprise which lead to the sell and distribution of fentanyl.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Anna Morrow was receiving stolen retail property from retail establishments in exchange for fentanyl.

Through further investigation, deputies were able to identify 20 people who were also involved in this criminal enterprise.

During “Operation Caught Red Handed,“ deputies located and arrested the following individuals for felony conspiracy to commit retail theft:

Dakota Bass – $12,000.00 bond

Lanny Carroll -$12,000.00 bond

Jeffrey Worley -$12,000.00 bond

Donnie Norton – $3,000.00 bond

Robert Jaburg – $12,000.00 bond

Jesus Mancillas – $12,500.00 bond

Carmen Cagle – $3,000.00 bond

Lindsey Rowe – $8,000.00 bond

The sheriff’s office recovered over $30,000.00 in stolen retail property.

Deputies said the following people are still wanted for charges of:

Anna Morrow is wanted for felony continuing a criminal enterprise, possession/ receive stolen property, possession of stolen firearm, and four counts of possession of firearm by felon.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the 12 wanted are asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4596.