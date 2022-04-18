RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh’s transportation department is recommending the city lower speed limits on eight more streets.

Under the city’s speed limit reduction rules, streets with average daily volumes greater than 4,000

vehicles per day can have speed limits reduced to 30 miles per hour. Streets with average daily

volumes less than 4,000 vehicles per day can be reduced to 25 miles per hour.

Staff will recommend dropping the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on seven streets in the Trawick Downs subdivision. The neighborhood is located near the intersection of I-440 and NC-401. The following streets are scheduled for a speed reduction vote:

Piedmont Drive

Carthage Circle

Lytham Place

Dobbin Place

Crampton Place

Rugby Court

Christine Court

Staff is also recommending a speed limit reduction on Departure Drive. If approved by city council, speed limits would drop from 45 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour. The reduction would apply to Departure Drive from E. Millbrook Road to Oak Forest Drive.

City council will take a vote on the speed limits during a virtual city council meeting in Tuesday, April 19.