8-year-old boy bitten by shark at NC coast

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County confirms EMS was called to Bald Head Island Sunday about a shark bite.

According to Bald Head Island Village Manager Chris McCall, the 8-year-old boy was in the ocean when a shark grabbed him by the leg.

The call came in around 4 p.m. Sunday from South Bald Head Wynd, which is along South Beach.

Devan Davis and his family travel to Bald Head Island every summer from Kentucky. They arrived at the beach, just a few hundred feet away from where the boy was bitten, an hour after it happened and were shocked to hear the news.

“I’ve heard about shark bites and attacks, but nothing really here so this is kind of news to me,” said Davis. “It can happen anywhere, but it also might now happen. It’s not to scare people, but if you see something, get out of the water a minute, watch, and just be careful.”

The boy was taken to a hospital on the Bald Head Island ferry, which is about a 25-minute ride. The injuries sustained did not require an airlift to an area hospital, McCall said in a later news release.

He is being treated for multiple puncture wounds, but is expected to make a full recovery.

“The size and type of shark is unknown at this time,” McCall said in a news release.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

