8-year-old boy dies in SC rollover crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – An 8-year-old boy who died in a rollover crash in Conway has been identified.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the boy killed as Austin Streeter.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash in the area of Juniper Bay Road and Jeffords Drive in Conway, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Thursday on Juniper Bay Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2014 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on Juniper Bay Road, when it ran off the right side of road, struck a ditch and overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle died, trooper said. The driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with injuries.

Chris Plowman, the principal of Pee Dee Elementary School, where Streeter went to school, posted a statement on Facebook:

“Pee Dee Elementary School was made aware of the tragic loss of one of our students this morning. The loss of a student is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in students and staff. During this time, as the school community processes this tragic news and copes with grief, our school will offer counseling support services to all of our students and staff. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.”

SCHP is investigating the crash.

The driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Casey said.

