8-year-old killed in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, 3 others injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/3): The Hoover Police Department has released new information in the shooting at the Riverchase Galleria Friday afternoon.

Hoover PD says that an 8-year-old boy had died after being shot. The boy was later identified as Royta Giles Jr. by the child’s family.

Three others were injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment. The victims are identified only as an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female. All of their conditions at this time are unknown.

Bessemer City Schools has released a statement following the death of Royta. He was preparing to enter the third grade in the fall at Jonesboro Elementary School.

Our hearts are simply broken at the tragic loss of Royta. We are here for the family in every way possible, and we ask that everyone lifts the mother, family, and our school community in your prayers. This is tough Bessemer City Schools

The investigation is still ongoing, Hoover PD is asking if anyone has information that could help in anyway to contact them at 205-822-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

—

ORIGINAL (7/3): Four people have been injured in a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon, according to the Hoover Police Department.

Hoover PD says they received calls of shots fired at the mall just after 3:18 p.m. All four victims have been transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries and conditions.

At this time, authorities do not know how many gunmen were involved in the shooting and what led to the shooting.

The mall has been evacuated and the scene is clear according to Hoover PD.

UAB Hospital has confirmed to CBS 42 that they are caring for two of the victims at this time.

The Galleria says it will remain closed Saturday. The mall released a statement following the shooting:

We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping center this afternoon.

Riverchase Galleria was evacuated immediately and will remain closed while the Hoover Police Department conducts their investigation. There is no additional information available at this time and ask that all questions be directed to the Hoover Police Department. Riverchase Galleria

Scene is contained. Still gathering information. Unknown victims & injuries. More to follow.#hooverpd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 3, 2020

Hoover PD is asking for anyone who may have video or photos of the incident to contact detectives by clicking here or calling at 205-739-6762.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS