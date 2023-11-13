RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A jarring survey shows worry amongst workers about what the new year might entail.
A 2024 Workplace Trends Survey found 85% of the 1,800 people polled are worried about keeping their jobs in the new year.
The biggest reason?
A fear of a recession – 80% of people think one is coming.
Nearly the same amount worry AI will impact their job.
Other worries have less to do with keeping a job as much as they do changing trends in the workplace, specifically going back to the way things were pre-pandemic.
87 percent think there be a return-to-office policy, and 45% think there will be an overall reduction in work-from-home opportunities.
Other concerns from workers include job burnout and an overall increase in workplace stress, and 69% worry about increased competition in the workplace.
But here is the bright side.
Of those polled…the vast majority of people polled – 75% – are convinced there will be pay raises in the next year.