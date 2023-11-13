RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A jarring survey shows worry amongst workers about what the new year might entail.

A 2024 Workplace Trends Survey found 85% of the 1,800 people polled are worried about keeping their jobs in the new year.

The biggest reason?

A fear of a recession – 80% of people think one is coming.

Nearly the same amount worry AI will impact their job.

Other worries have less to do with keeping a job as much as they do changing trends in the workplace, specifically going back to the way things were pre-pandemic.

87 percent think there be a return-to-office policy, and 45% think there will be an overall reduction in work-from-home opportunities.

Other concerns from workers include job burnout and an overall increase in workplace stress, and 69% worry about increased competition in the workplace.

But here is the bright side.

Of those polled…the vast majority of people polled – 75% – are convinced there will be pay raises in the next year.