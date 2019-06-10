80+ water rescues performed in NC during weekend flooding

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of water rescues were performed across the state this weekend after storms caused flashed flooding and dangerous road conditions.



“It was really unique. I think it just kind of sat over Rolesville and rained extremely hard,” said Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles. “We didn’t have the trees down like we did with a hurricane, but still the flooding was worse I think.”

Weather officials said more than 4 inches of rain fell in just two hours early Saturday afternoon near Rolesville.

Wake Forest police assisted Rolesville police in directing traffic.

“Police were out trying to protect people and help with the flooding,” said Eagles.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to more than 4,000 calls for service across the state.

Authorities said there were more than 80 swift water rescues of people statewide.

Some cars were still stranded Monday in areas like Wake Forest.

“All of these rescues highlight the need for people to exercise caution,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

State workers said they’re monitoring the weather closely. Crews are on standby to respond to any more flooding.

However, city and state officials said they really need people to drive safely.

“We’ve preached it. Y’all have preached it — don’t drive through tall standing water,” said Eagles.

Motorists are told to follow detour routes and to not drive around barricades. If possible, drivers should off the roads altogether.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now