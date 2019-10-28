800+ pack Durham school for Biden campaign appearance

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2020 campaign trail made its way to Durham this weekend, with former Vice President Joe Biden making a stop at Hillside High School.

School staff said more than 800 people came out to see the Democratic presidential candidate speak Sunday afternoon.

“I promise you, I’m going to work harder than anybody since Barack [Obama] to win the state of North Carolina,” Biden said.

Biden talked issues, including healthcare, the economy and President Donald Trump.

“He inherited a pretty good economy from Barack and me. Now, he’s in the process of squandering it, just like he’s squandered everything in his life,” Biden said. “This country can overcome four years. But I believe, if we give him eight, he’s going to forever and fundamentally change and alter the character of this nation.”

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley released a statement regarding Biden’s visit in Durham:

“Over the last three years, President Trump has fought every day to unleash the American Economy with his America First agenda and the results have been remarkable: 6.5 million jobs, higher wages and record low unemployment for women and minorities. The former Vice President wants to raise taxes, kick 200 million Americans off of their insurance plans and strangle our economy. We cannot afford to go backwards with a Biden agenda that doesn’t put America first,” the statement said.

For high school senior Kennedy Mountain, seeing Biden was important. She told CBS 17 she’s studying candidates, preparing to vote in her first presidential election in 2020.

“Since teens my age especially are the future, it’s important for us to start building these habits really early of educating ourselves instead of just going in with a blind eye,” Mountain said.

Sheila Pritchett Murray has supported Biden for years. She believes candidates holding visits in the Triangle are vital before heading to the polls.

“People need to be able to see him [Biden] up close and personal, and what you can see in person is his passion, and compassion for people,” Murray said.

Biden also held a fundraiser Sunday night at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham, hosted by North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield.

