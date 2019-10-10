82-year-old NC man charged with sex crimes involving child, deputies say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An 82-year-old Beaufort County man has been charged with child sex crimes in Pitt County, deputies said.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edwin Lee Nobles of Beaufort County.

Nobles was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where he was charged with three counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense involving a child under the age of 13.

He is being held under a $1.5 million bond.

