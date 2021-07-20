CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An 82-year-old woman was shot to death by her son Saturday morning in Chesapeake, police say.

Police say the incident occurred inside a home in the 2500 block of Narrow Street shortly before 9:40 a.m.

The victim, 82-year-old Mary McNulty, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traivon Hilton McNulty

Family members say that McNulty was killed by Traivon McNulty, her 20-year-old son, following a verbal dispute he had with his father. McNulty’s daughter told WAVY News her parents had fostered Traivon and later adopted him.

They said the son took his belongings and fled the scene in the family’s minivan, and was arrested Monday in Delaware.

Traivon McNulty faces charges of homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny auto and domestic assault.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

