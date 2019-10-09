85-year-old woman dies after being hit by truck in parking lot in Smithfield, police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – An 85-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Smithfield, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to 721 N. Brightleaf Blvd. just before noon Wednesday in reference to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The victim, identified as Holda Phillips, of Selma, was walking through the parking lot when she was struck by a GMC Sierra truck, police said.

Phillips died at the scene.

The truck was driven by 82-year-old John Hendricks, of Souderton, Pennsylvania. He is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. He was given a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Nov. 25.

No other information was released.

