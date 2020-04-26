8,830 total COVID-19 cases in NC, 10 more deaths since Saturday

RALEIGH. N.C. (WNCN) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 10 more COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Saturday, bring the total number of deaths to 299 across the state.

Officials report an increase of 288 cases across 94 counties since Saturday, now totaling 8,830 cases in the state.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The COVID-19 test results provided on April 25 to the NC Department of Health and Human Services by Vidant Health incorrectly reported test results as all being positive.

Vidant Health is working to correct the transmission problem and has collaborated with NCDHHS to update the data.

The total revised number of cases for Saturday, April 25 is 8,542.

The number of people reported to be hospitalized went down Sunday to 451.

More headlines from CBS17.com: