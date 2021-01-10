8,833 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C. Sunday

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, vehicles line up as people wait for COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center in Phoenix. Arizona on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, reported a triple-digit number of additional COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row along with more than 7,200 additional known cases and another record high of virus-related hospitalizations. The state has the worst coronavirus diagnosis rate in the country, with one person of every 119 people in the state being diagnosed in the past week. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the NCDHHS, 8,833 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Sunday, breaking the three-day streak of more than 10,000 new daily cases.

The seven-day average reached a record high at 8,323 and is expected to continue to climb in the near future amid the Christmas spike.

There were 142 deaths reported Sunday, the second-highest single-day total.

There have been more than 80 deaths reported daily for the past five days in row and more than 100 reported on three of the last four days.

The total number of deaths is up to 7,567.

The number of people currently hospitalized has decreased to 3,774, 97 fewer than Saturday. The hospitalizations have gone down on three consecutive days, the first time that has happened since Nov. 4-6.

The state’s percent positive is 13.7 percent based on testing from Friday. It remains high but is relatively stable. Sunday is the fourth straight day it has been in the 13-14 percent range after spiking to 17.2 percent last Tuesday.