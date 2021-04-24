8th Annual Socks & Unddie 5k Rundie held Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time since the pandemic began the Socks & Undie 5k Rundie brought together runners from across the triangle for an in-person race.

A staggered start allowed racers to stay socially distanced on the linear course through Dix Park, which was designed to keep everyone safe.”It was a challenge,” said runner Erica Davidson.

When Erica Davidson crossed the finish line she accomplished a goal more than a year in the making.

“We started a run club with some friends, and our goal was to do a 5k,” said Davidson.

The pandemic put the brakes on that goal temporarily, but after a year of waiting, the Socks & Undie 5k Rundie allowed runners like Davidson to put their best foot forward.

“We’re finally getting to somewhat normal after a pandemic year,” said Davidson. “It’s been good to not do it virtually and experience it with other people.”

With every step during the race runners from across the Triangle are raising money for local non-profit Note in the Pocket.

“We’re raising money to clothe Wake Co. children with dignity and love,” said Dallas Bonavita.

According to Note in the Pocket Executive Director Dallas Bonavita the money from the race will allow the non-profit to clothe more than 700 Wake Co. students during a time of extreme need.

“It’s good to know that I’m participating in something that is going to help somebody else,” said Davidson.

Bonavita understands running isn’t everyone’s speed, but she says there are still ways you can help.

“We always need volunteers,” said Bonavita. “We’d love you to come talk to us. Call us, or send us an email, and lets talk about ways you would like to participate and get involved.”

For more information on how you can help Note in the Pocket, click here.