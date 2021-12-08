Infant dies after being ejected in I-85 overpass crash in Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- An infant ejected from an SUV during a crash on an Interstate-85 overpass has died, Durham police said Wednesday. Other children injured in the crash are expected to recover, according to the police.

Police said they found only one of the children in the car appeared to have been properly restrained. They said charges are pending as a result. No word on what those charges may be.

The crash took place Dec. 1 when a woman driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southeast on the Interstate 85 overpass to U.S. Route 70 lost control of her vehicle in a curve.

The car slid sideways, department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said, before rolling over, striking a left-side guard rail and concrete barrier and stopping in the right lane.

The 9-month-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Three other children, also in the back seat, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Michael said. Investigators said at the time that speed appears to be a factor but there was no evidence the driver was impaired.