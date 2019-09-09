9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Goldsboro pond

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old boy has died after fire crews pulled him from a pond in Goldsboro Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported at 12:05 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Slocumb Street, Goldsboro police said.

“Callers advised that a male child, approximately 7-9 years old, had gone underwater, had not come back up, and could not be found,” the news release said.

Once on scene, police officers entered the water, which is a retention pond, and searched for the boy, police said.

Fire crews who arrived later also went into the water and found the boy.

The victim, who was alive, was taken to an awaiting Wayne County EMS crew who took the boy to Wayne UNC Healthcare, officials told CBS 17.

He was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

On Sunday, officials said the boy was listed in critical condition.

Monday evening, Goldsboro police said the boy had died while at the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

