9-year-old girl killed in NC shooting; police seek possible vehicle of interest

CHOWAN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed.

The incident occurred in Chowan County near the intersection of US-17 and West Queen Street.

Police said that based on statements from witnesses, a vehicle of interest and the possible occupant was developed and pictured below.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information in relation to the vehicle or the occupants is urged to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or N.C. State Bureau of Investigation 919-662-4500.

(Photo courtesy: Chowan County Sheriff’s Office)

