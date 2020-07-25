CHOWAN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot and killed.
The incident occurred in Chowan County near the intersection of US-17 and West Queen Street.
Police said that based on statements from witnesses, a vehicle of interest and the possible occupant was developed and pictured below.
No further information is available.
Anyone with information in relation to the vehicle or the occupants is urged to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or N.C. State Bureau of Investigation 919-662-4500.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 9-year-old girl killed in NC shooting; police seek possible vehicle of interest
- Vehicle crash closes I-95 south in Nash County
- 3 arrested after NC protesters hold rally across from historic Graham courthouse
- Man captured after wife found dead in shallow grave; teen nephew forced to drive suspect to Texas, officials say
- Legendary TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88