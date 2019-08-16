9-year-old girl talks about being bitten by shark

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WESH) — A 9-year-old girl was bitten by a shark Friday morning at New Smyrna Beach.

The girl was bitten on the lower right leg.

“I didn’t see it and I didn’t know it was a shark,” Maggie Crum.

But, it was indeed a shark that bit Maggie in the right leg causing cuts with teeth marks that took a dozen stitches to close.

“I knew it was like a bite but I didn’t know what it was… I knew it wasn’t a jellyfish or something like that because it hurt too bad,” the girl said.

Maggie, her sisters and their parents were playing in the water just south of 27th Avenue a few minutes before 11 a.m.

Big sister Jaidyn and mom were both stung by jellyfish the day before so Jaidyn thought maggie was being dramatic.

Volusia County, particularly New Smyrna Beach, records the most shark bites worldwide — typically at the jetty where shark track the abundance of bait fish and where surfers ride the best waves.

“I was like ‘that can’t happen to me.’ Like ‘that’s not going to happen because it’s really like…that’s not going to happen, ‘ but apparently I was wrong,” Maggie said.

Based on the injury, doctors estimate the shark was 3 to 4 feet.

All the sisters got a teddy bear following the hospital visit.

Maggie named her shark ‘Sharkey.’ And though she probably can’t get back in the water while the family is in town because of the stitches, Maggie will go back.

“I’m pretty sure if it happens once then there’s like zero percent chance it will happen again …I’m not really scared about it,” Maggie said.

