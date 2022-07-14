KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old suffering from mental illness took their therapist’s car and led troopers on a chase in Knightdale early Thursday, officials said.

The Highway Patrol said troopers were able to track the vehicle down which led to a brief pursuit that ended in the 800 block of Old Knight Road near Knightdale Boulevard.

Troopers set up a road block but the child drove the Mini Cooper over a drain – which stopped the vehicle, troopers said.

(CBS 17/Darran Todd)

(CBS 17/Darran Todd)

The child was taken by EMS to WakeMed Pediatric Hospital with minor injuries.

After treatment, the child will be released to their parents.

Further information was not immediately available.