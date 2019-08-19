911 call released, police seek last arrest in violent Raleigh home invasion/robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police investigators are looking to access an email account in order to identify the final suspect in a violent home invasion and robbery in March.

On March 28, four suspects entered the victim’s home near Falls of Neuse Road and Wakefield Pines Drive, warrants say.

The suspects forced the victim’s mother into a laundry room at gunpoint, according to warrants.

Warrants also say that as the victim was getting ready to take a shower, the suspects came upstairs and threw him on his bed while yelling “RPD!”

The suspects punched the victim in the head, pistol-whipped him and then cut him with a knife, warrants say.

CBS 17 recently obtained the 911 call related to the incident.

“She said that somebody had broken into the house,” the 911 caller said. “I was on a conference call that she was on, and in the middle of the conference call, she started yelling and requesting help for 911.”

The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan with a personalized license plate – which was noted by a victim.

That license plate number allowed investigators to identify the getaway driver as 24-year-old Joshua Reid Colbert, warrants say. Colbert was arrested on June 11.

Three other suspects were arrested.

Evan Hambrick, 19, was arrested April 3, Stanley Rivera, 24, was arrested May 15 and Donovan William, 28, was arrested April 23, court documents show.

Through the investigation, police learned of another suspect referred to by only a nickname.

Phone records and interviews led police to file a search warrant for a specific email address in hopes of identifying the final suspect.

Charges in the case include robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, second-degree kidnapping and felony breaking and entering.

