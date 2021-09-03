911 dispatcher wanted for hanging up on callers

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN ) – A 25-year-old 911 dispatcher in New Orleans is wanted for hanging up on callers.

Detectives with the Third District have obtained an arrest warrant for Precious Stephens.

She is charged with malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication.

Police said Stephens was working as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District when she would deliberately hang up on callers.

She failed to obtain what police said was the necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for aid.

Police in New Orleans said investigators received the report on Stephens on Aug. 23.

Call 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 with any information on Stephens’ whereabouts.