916 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials report an increase of 916 new, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state Sunday. This is nearly twice number of additional cases normally reported on a Sunday.

Officials reported 11,021 tests were completed, which makes five days in a row that more than 10,000 test were completed.

The total positive reported cases now stands at 28,589.

An additional nine deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 886.

Currently, 649 people are hospitalized.