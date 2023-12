ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Office of Virginia’s Attorney General has released court documents relating to an animal cruelty investigation at the Natural Bridge Zoo.

One of those documents, signed by Rockbridge County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michelle Welch, informs the zoo’s owners that officials seized 95 animals following a daylong search on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Another document explains that four of the zoo’s giraffes have not been seized, but sets a Dec. 20 court hearing to determine whether the giraffes have been subjected to cruelty or neglect.

Prior to the release of the documents, Lara Watson, a volunteer speaking on behalf of the zoo, told WFXR News that in addition to the animal seizures a tiger named Zeus was euthanized. Officials have not confirmed that, nor have they clarified the status of an elephant named Asha, whom Watson had previously indicated may have been a focus of the investigation.

Prosecutors have not announced charges against anyone in this case.

According to the court documents, investigators seized the following animals from the zoo:

12 White Faced Capuchins

4 Brown Faced Capuchins

2 Red Ruffed Lemurs

3 Black and White Lemurs

6 Ring-Tailed Lemurs

6 Cotton Top Tamarins

2 Gibbons

2 Sacred Ibis

3 Ground Hornbills

A kookaburra

15 Macaws

4 Amazon Parrots

2 Pink Grey Cockatoos

A Sulphur Crested Cockatoo

A Serval

2 Burmese Pythons

5 Red-Eared Sliders

A Painted Turtle

A Skink

14 Tortoises

A Mini Donkey

A Donkey

2 Llamas

A Sheep

A Dog (Kuvasz Type)

This remains an ongoing investigation. WFXR News will update you further as more information is released.

UPDATE: 12/8 12:38 p.m. ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– New information is now being learned about the investigation and animals at the Natural Bridge Zoo.

According to volunteer and wildlife rehabilitator, Lara Watson, who is speaking on behalf of the zoo, Zeus the tiger was euthanized on Friday, Dec. 8, and 95 other animals were removed from the premises.

WFXR News is working to learn more details, but Lara Watson released the following statement.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken about the liberties that these people are taking. They aren’t talking to the vets who have been overseeing these animals for years to let those vets give an explanation of these animals and the care they’ve received. They’re not taking the wellbeing of the animals into account just the transport of these animals alone will be a stressful event.” – Lara Watson

WFXR News will continue to provide more information regarding this story as soon as possible.

UPDATE: 12/6 ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As the investigation of alleged animal abuse at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County continues to develop, WFXR has learned new information from one of the facility’s volunteers.

On Dec. 6, Virginia State Police arrived at the Natural Bridge Zoo to assist the Office of the Attorney General with a search. The OAG says the search was part of a criminal investigation.

Lara Watson who is a volunteer at the zoo, as well as a Licensed wildlife rehabilitator, told WFXR News that the events unfolding may be related to Asha the elephant who was orphaned when she was younger. As a result, Asha is unable to socialize with other elephants.

“Asha the elephant doesn’t elephant. She was an orphan and raised by humans and doesn’t know she’s an elephant. Multiple attempts have been made to socially integrate Asha with other elephants. These attempts have failed,” said Lara. “If Asha was to be put with other elephants, she would be killed. She is a social animal, but she socializes with people, not other elephants. If she was not receiving incredible care she would not be with us today.”

Watson also claimed that she and other workers employees were blocked from the animals, stopping them from being fed, watered, and having their cages cleaned. She says that for some animals, this can be “detrimental” because they have very strict schedules.

Further details regarding the fate of Asha and other animals are unknown, however, an Animal Control vehicle and trailer were on the scene.

WFXR News will continue to update you as this story develops.

Photo Credit: Rhian Lowndes

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are assisting the Office of the Attorney General in an investigation at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County.

Details are limited; however, state police told WFXR News that authorities are conducting an investigative search warrant.

“The Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit offers support and prosecution of animal cruelty cases upon request of a local Commonwealth’s Attorney or law enforcement agency. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment further,” said spokesperson Victoria LaCivita, with the Office of the Attorney General.

As a result of the investigation, PETA released the following statement:

PETA thanks the Office of the Attorney General for executing an investigative search warrant at the Natural Bridge Zoo and hopes this will bring much needed relief to the 40-year-old solitary elephant, Asha, and other long neglected animals held there. The roadside zoo has long been the subject of public concern and PETA complaints to local, state and federal agencies.”

This is a developing story. WFXR News will update you with additional information as it is made available