LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A raid by members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office helped seize 99 firearms and a series of drugs from a home in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said on Friday.

On Thursday, members from several divisions within the sheriff’s office worked to execute a search warrant at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 72 E. in Lumberton.

Deputies seized:

Cocaine

Fentanyl

Suboxone strips

Methadone

Prescription pills

Drug paraphernalia

Cash

The deputies also located and seized 99 firearms, the sheriff’s office said. Some of the guns were stolen.

The investigation led to the arrest of Derek C. Madden, 32, of Lumberton.

Madden was charged with:

Two counts trafficking opium or heroin

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Two counts possession with intent manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance

Possession with intent manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled III controlled substance

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance,

Nine counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Simple possession of a scheduled II controlled substance

He is being held under a $1,075,000 secured bond.

Members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Opioid Overdose Investigators, Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, SWAT Team Operators, and Deputies with the Community Impact Team all took part in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.