9/19/19 wraps up Palindrome Week

(WKBN) – A unique event happened Thursday, and you may not be aware of it.
It was 9:19:19 a.m. on 9/19/19.
It’s called a Palindrome — when a word or sequence reads the same backward as forward.
Thursday actually wrapped up the last “Palindrome Week” of the century:
- 9-10-19 (91019)
- 9-11-19 (91119)
- 9-12-19 (91219)
- 9-13-19 (91319)
- 9-14-19 (91419)
- 9-15-19 (91519)
- 9-16-19 (91619)
- 9-17-19 (91719)
- 9-18-19 (91819)
- 9-19-19 (91919)
There are several singular palindrome days coming up but nothing for an entire week until 2111.
