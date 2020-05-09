A certain concoction of herbs will cure COVID-19? Coronavirus fact vs. fiction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, some information that sounds interesting is spreading on social media that could be wrong.
CBS 17 consumer reporter Steve Sbraccia takes a look at an idea that is spreading and separates the fact from the fiction.
The latest rumor is that a special combination of herbs can provide a cure for COVID-19.
Sbraccia examines the latest claim about COVID-19 and an herbal concoction cure to see if it is true. Watch the video for the full report.
