‘A living legacy’: NC woman celebrates 115th birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hester McCardell Ford of Charlotte celebrated her 115th birthday Thursday, surrounded by family and community members.

Ford has lived in Charlotte since 1953 – and seen lots of changes in the city. She was born in 1905 in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and is the youngest daughter of a farmer.

Ford raised 12 children with her husband in Charlotte. She has 58 grandchildren and more than 120 great-great grandchildren, who call Ford “a living legacy.”

Ford celebrated health and wellness with the city and her family Thursday at “Cooking Matters in Your Community,” an event held at the Beatties Ford Regional branch of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library.

When Ford was born, birth records weren’t officially recorded. But a census recording from April 28, 1910, lists Hester as 5 years old, meaning she could have been born in 1904. If this information is correct, Ford would become the oldest living person in the United States. She’s already ranked at number four.

But Ford’s faith is what she attributes for her longevity.

Happy Birthday, Hester Ford!

