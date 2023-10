RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The McDonald’s in the 2800 block of Wake Forest Road is closed after a fryer caught fire shortly before noon.

The Raleigh Fire Department responded to the business around 11:45 a.m. People inside the restaurant were evacuated.

The fire was extinguished as soon as firefighters got there, the department said.

Firefighters helped air out the restaurant which will be closed until it’s cleaned up and inspected.