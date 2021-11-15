New traffic pattern in place on Western Blvd at I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new interchange is in place on Western Boulevard in Raleigh.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation constructed a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at Exit 2, which will allow two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road.

The DOT says this type of interchange will move high volumes of traffic through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals, as well as provides easier access to an interstate.

Below you will find tips from the N.C. Department of Transportation on how to drive through the new DDI.

When driving through a diverging diamond interchange, motorists proceed through a traffic signal at the entrance to the interchange and simply follow their lane to the opposite side of the roadway.

Motorists accessing the interstate have two options:

Before they cross to the other side at the traffic signal, drivers may go right to reach the on-ramp. After they have crossed to the other side, drivers may simply turn left, without having to stop or wait for any oncoming traffic, to reach the on-ramp to go in the other direction.

Motorists going straight through the intersection proceed through a second traffic signal and follow their lane back to the right side of the road.

Pavement markings and signals direct motorists to where they need to go.

The new interchange is a part of the ongoing Interstate 440 Improvements Project. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and pay attention through the new interchange Monday morning.