RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate busted in the bushes with a 14-foot rope and a cardboard replica handgun has pleaded guilty to trying to escape from the federal prison in Butner, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Charles Asher, 62, entered his guilty plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle and faces up to five more years in prison when he is sentenced during the term beginning in September.

Asher was found in the bushes at Butner on Sept. 14, 2020, near the facility’s exit door with multiple unauthorized items including the rope, gray gloves, a blue mattress cover and a homemade cardboard replica of a handgun wrapped in black tape.

Federal records show Asher’s release date is Dec. 30, 2024.

Records also show Asher pleaded guilty in 2012 to robbing two West Virginia banks of a total of roughly $30,000 while dressed as a security guard with a replica pistol and threatened to shoot the tellers.