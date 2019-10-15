AAA warns drivers to be on the lookout for deer during mating season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – AAA is warning drivers to be alert for deer while driving since we are now in peak season for animal-vehicle collisions.

It’s mating season for deer so they will be quite active around wooded areas, overpasses, ditches, and railroads.

According to AAA, there were nearly 18,000 animal-vehicle related collisions in North Carolina in 2018 and nearly 90 percent likely involved deer.

There are some things you can do to lower your chance of hitting a deer.

The Department of Transportation has some helpful tips for motorists to decrease their risk of being in a deer-vehicle crash:

Slow down in areas posted with deer crossing signs. Also reduce speed in heavily wooded areas, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

Always be sure to wear your seat belt. Most people injured in deer-vehicle crashes were not wearing their seat belt.

Results indicate that most deer-vehicle crashes occur in areas where deer are more likely to travel, such as near bridges or overpasses, railroad tracks, streams and ditches. Therefore, be vigilant when passing through potentially risky landscapes.

Drive with high beams on when possible and watch for eyes reflecting in the headlights.

Keep in mind that deer often travel in groups, so if you see one deer fly across the road there may be another not far behind!

To alert and scare an oncoming deer off the road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast.

Always maintain a safe amount of distance between your vehicle and other cars, especially at night. If the car ahead of you hits a deer, you could also become involved in the crash.

Do not swerve to avoid a collision with deer. This could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, and increases the risk of it flipping over, veering it into oncoming traffic or overcorrecting and running off the road and/or causing a more serious crash.

Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles or reflectors to deter deer. These devices have not been proven to actually reduce deer-vehicle crashes.

Lastly, if your vehicle does strike a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened and wounded deer can hurt you or further injure itself. The best procedure is to get your car off the road if possible, and call 911.

AAA also recommends drivers check with their insurance agent to make sure they are covered when it comes to damages caused by animal-vehicle collisions.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now