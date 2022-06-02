RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County ABC Store is slated to open at Raleigh’s North Hills later this year, according to Kane Realty Corporation.

“We realized over the past year that there are underserved areas within the county where new store locations could serve a broader population,” said Bryan Hicks, general manager of Wake County ABC. “The North Hills community was one of those areas that immediately popped up on our radar. We look forward to serving this growing part of Raleigh by opening for service later this year.”

The store will be located between Bank of America and REI in the Main District of North Hills.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Wake County ABC Store to North Hills,” said Stacey Buescher, managing director of operations for Kane Realty Corporation. “Adding an ABC Store to the tenant mix at North Hills has been requested for years from the surrounding community so we are excited to finally make that happen.”

The North Hills location is scheduled to open in the fall.