RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—About 93,000 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards are being recalled by the DGL Group.

The hoverboards are being recalled due to a software malfunction, according to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This malfunction can cause movement to continue even when the rider is “not actively controlling the hoverboard, posing fall and injury hazards,” the release said.

The recall only impacts hoverboards which are the 2020 model; they were “sold in black only with blue LED lights,” the release said.

Photo from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Photo from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the release, the impacted hoverboards have the below serial numbers that begin with:

SPFY-BLK-GO-2008

SPFY-BLK-GO-2009

SPFY-BLK-GO-2010

Officials said you should stop using the hoverboards and contact DGL Group for shipping and repair information.

For more information on this, click here.