CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Could the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters be moving to Charlotte?

That question should officially be answered within the next few weeks.

It’s all part of the North Carolina state budget proposal that republicans unveiled Tuesday night.

If the $27.9 billion spending plan passes, the ACC will likely leave Greensboro and relocate to the Queen City.

“It’s good for the state that we kept them here,” said Republican Representative John Hardister of Guilford County. “But not so great for Greensboro that they’re relocating.”

It’s not a done deal yet, but the future points toward a possible move for the ACC headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.

“Our goal was to keep them here– which we’ve done, which is good for the state as a whole,” said Hardister. “But for those of us from the triad, we are sad to see them leave Greensboro and go to Charlotte.”

Included in the state’s nearly $28 billion proposed budget, $15 million would go toward a deal to keep the ACC in the state for the next 15 years.

“That was the objective of the incentives we put into the state budget,” said Hardister. “It was not to get them to go from Greensboro to Charlotte — that’s a decision the ACC can make on its own. Our objective was to keep them here because it’s possible they could’ve relocated to Florida and we didn’t want that to happen.”

An ACC spokesperson released the following statement:

“The process surrounding the review and assessment of the conference office location is ongoing. No decision has been made by the ACC Board of Directors.”

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance couldn’t comment on the matter directly, but, in general, terms could say that any big company coming to the Queen City is obviously always beneficial.

“They engage with local leadership and other businesses,” said Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s Gretchen Carson. “They help grow our community overall to be a better place.”

The City of Charlotte released this statement:

“Charlotte is interested in keeping the ACC headquarters in the state of North Carolina. We believe their presence is important to the state as a whole.”

“I hate to see them leave Greensboro,” said Hardister. “But I am excited still about our future and I think we will have a lot of ACC events across the state, including in the triad. I’m glad we’ve kept them in the state and they didn’t go to Florida.”

There’s no word on when a final decision might be made, but Hardister says they’re hoping to vote to pass the budget today or tomorrow.