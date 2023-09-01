GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday morning its plans to add three new teams to the league.

The ACC President met and voted to add Stanford, University of California, and Southern Methodist University.

The additions are in all sports and will begin in the 2024-2025 school year, according to ESPN.

Stanford and Cal are joining the ACC from the Pac-12. In addition to this loss, the Pac-12 lost Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten and Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah to the Big 12.

SMU, however, will forgo media rights revenue for its first seven years as an ACC member moving from the American Athletic Conference.

All three schools, along with the rest of the league, may be eligible to earn additional revenue based on incentives tied to success in major sports, specifically football and men’s basketball.