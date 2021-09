GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting at the Carolina Ale House in Garner late Thursday has been ruled accidental, police confirmed.

A group was sitting at a table around 11:30 p.m. when one of them pulled out a gun to show to the others.

The gun was in the owner’s lap when it fired, striking a 19-year-old in the hip, police said.

The victim suffered what police said was a serious injury but the wound is not considered life-threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time.