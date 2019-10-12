Accused of sex with student, ex-NC assistant principal is released after bond reduced

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Records show that a former high school assistant principal in Gaston County, who is accused of sex with a student, is out of jail after her bond was reduced from $1 million down to $100,000.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Lisa Rothwell is facing several counts of felony sex with a student. Rothwell was listed as an assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School on the school’s website.

Rothwell is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of the students at the school. She is still an employee of the Gaston County School District, however she is currently suspended with pay.

Records show that Rothwell was released from jail around 6:15 p.m. Friday’s bond hearing was the second time Rothwell appeared in court trying to get her bond reduced to a manageable amount.

In court Friday afternoon, Rothwell cried during most of the proceedings, just as she did at her hearing a few days ago.

While both the prosecution and defense attorney asked for her bond to be reduced down to $50,000, the judge doubled that amount, setting it at $100,000.

Officials say Rothwell will not be allowed on school grounds, will have a curfew and will have to wear an ankle monitor at all times.

Rothwell has another court appearance on Oct. 24.

Lisa Renee Rothwell in an arrest photo (left) and photo from Gaston County Schools (right). Both images from WBTV

