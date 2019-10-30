Accused rapist said sex was victim’s idea and he was ‘just trying to be nice,’ Florida deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Florida arrested a man accused of raping a woman at his house in Holiday last Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Aaron Hood, 30, invited the victim into his home on Cincinnati Drive Monday afternoon, Oct. 21.

Once inside, the woman told deputies Hood started to kiss her, despite telling him she wasn’t interested. But the suspect allegedly ignored her requests and grabbed her into a bedroom and raped her.

Deputies began investigating the incident Oct. 28, and made contact with Hood at his house where he initially denied knowing the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the police report, Hood changed his story several times and eventually admitted to having sex with the victim, but said it was the woman’s idea and he was “just trying to be nice.”

Hood was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now