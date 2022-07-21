WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN)- Wake County sheriff’s deputies went through intensive active shooter training on Thursday in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said training like this is primarily what they do year-round, but this time things will be different than in years past.

“We’re excited about it because we are trying to make sure that our office is always going to be prepared for this type of situation,” Baker said.

This is the second time this week a law enforcement agency in central North Carolina has undergone “Rapid Response Training.”

On Tuesday, Person County Sheriff’s Office did something similar.

In Wake County, more than 150 deputies went through multiple scenarios involving an active shooter inside of Wendell Middle School.

Baker said these scenarios are to put deputies in real-life situations.

“We are trying to locate, isolate, detain or eliminate the shooter,” Capt. Brian Bowers with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Most of the training is performed by the school Resource officer but changes were made.

“We looked at our policy and we have changed our policy to respond immediately if you are by yourself. You go in regardless of the risk to yourself as an officer,” said Rick Brown, chief legal advisor.

Baker said this training is needed to keep his officers sharp in the event this might happen. This training also comes days after a report from a Texas committee saw poor decisions made by the Uvalde Police.

“You have to learn from those things and make sure that the things that didn’t happen, should have happened, happens the next time around,” Baker said.

Wendell firefighters were also on hand to aid officers who had been “wounded” by the shooter.

Baker was asked why he believes these shootings keep occurring.

“A lot of these shooters we’re learning post—some of them have been dealing with mental issues. How they deal with them is what’s causing these shootings I believe,” Baker said.

Hour by hour, more deputies underwent the training. The training is scheduled to last until 5 p.m.

Baker said they plan to have this same training in the weeks to come inside the courthouse downtown.