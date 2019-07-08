Actor Cameron Boyce died from seizure linked to epilepsy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The “ongoing medical condition” linked to the death of Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died in his sleep over the weekend at just 20-years-old, has been revealed.

According to TMZ, Boyce suffered from epilepsy and had been dealing with seizures triggered by his epilepsy.

Boyce was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 12: Actor Cameron Boyce attends Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

He was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.

Disney’s spokesperson described him as “an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person who will be dearly missed.”

