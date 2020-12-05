Additional free drive-thru COVID testing in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is partnering with Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church to provide no-cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing this Saturday and Sunday, December 5 and 6.

“We want to make testing easily available in the communities where access may be limited – such as southeast Raleigh or near downtown,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “Partnering with churches helps us bring COVID-19 testing to communities conveniently and safely.”

Click here to secure a specific time slot.

Organizers say to bring some form of identification like a photo or government issued ID, a utility bill, a piece of mail with your name and address on it, a child’s school record, etc. You can bring the actual paper document, or you can pull the record up on your mobile phone

When you arrive, simply pull into the parking lot and you’ll be registered while you sit in your vehicle.

No-cost drive-up testing continues to be offered Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sunnybrook Parking Deck, 2925 Holston Lane in Raleigh, and at Radeas Lab’s location on 907 Gateway Commons Circle in Wake Forest. Beginning next Monday, Dec. 7th – testing hours at that Wake Forest location will change to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary at either of those two drive-thru locations.