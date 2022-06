FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol confirmed an adult and a child were killed in an early morning traffic collision on Interstate-95 near Fayetteville.

The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near the Highway 87 exit on I-95 northbound.

A tractor-trailer was involved in the collision but further details on the incident were not available.

The northbound lanes were closed for hours but reopened before 9 a.m.

