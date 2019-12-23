After a recent drop in temperatures, NC Aquarium takes in sea turtles

Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – The recent drop in temperatures brought in more cold-stunned sea turtles to the North Carolina Aquarium.

As of noon Saturday, the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center received 96 turtles for treatment.

They expect to treat more turtles in the coming days.

Cold-stunning is a condition which is similar to hypothermia and is caused by dropping water temperatures.

The aquarium says, the condition makes it harder for turtles to swim properly.

The majority of the turtles arriving at the aquarium are green sea turtles, but there a few loggerheads as well.

“As we move the turtles around into warmer areas, we’ll need the public spaces in the STAR Center to make them all as comfortable as we can,” said Assistant Husbandry Curator Elizabeth Huber.

Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

“It also gives staff and volunteers room to work and check up on our patients,” said Huber.

Additional supplies are needed in anticipation of more turtles arriving for treatment.

Items can be purchased from the STAR Center’s Amazon.com wish list to help staff care for current and incoming patients.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news.