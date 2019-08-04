After El Paso mass shooting, Holly Springs safety expert gives advice about having a plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the mass shooting Saturday in El Paso, CBS 17 is getting answers about how to protect your family in emergency situations.

James A. DeMeo of Holly Springs has decades of experience in security and law enforcement, and is the author of “What’s Your Plan? A Step-by-Step Guide to Keep Your Family Safe During Emergency Situations.”

“Certainly a troubling situation and certainly an ever timely conversation,” DeMeo told CBS 17 following the El Paso shooting, where many were found dead inside a Walmart.

“These active shooter situations are more intense,” DeMeo added. “They’re more volatile. So to get out in front of these challenges places individuals and families tactically in a position of strength to best meet these types of challenges.”

After the El Paso shooting, DeMeo offered tips for how families can stay safe.

“They know their entrances, they know their exits,” he said. “They have fully charged cellphones. They’ve created a pre-meeting place in the event a true emergency situation happens.”

Overall, DeMeo said it’s important for families to be in tune with situational awareness.

At malls, he said people should know where law enforcement and guest services are located and to always speak up and report anything out of the ordinary.

