After lawsuit, 2020 Census pushed back until October 31st

RALEIGH, NC — Ten questions could be all that stands between you and your community earning a slice of more than $1.5-trillion in federal funding if you haven’t completed the 2020 Census.

“This census, like every census, is really the foundation for what we do for the next decade,” said Rebecca Tippett of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Carolina Population Center.

Like many things in 2020, the Census has hit a few bumps in the road.

“It’s becoming more complicated than we ever expected,” said Tippett.

Originally the 2020 census was supposed to end July 31st.

“This is a very unusual census,” said Tippett. “The pandemic has obviously made things very challenging.”

The pandemic pushed the end of the census back until September 30th, but after a last minute change a lawsuit pushed it back again until Halloween.

“There are almost always lawsuits with respect to the census,” said Tippett.

However Tippett says there is good news as more North Carolina residents are counted.

“Every person counts,” said Tippett. “We’re talking about North Carolina getting $44-billion a year in federal funding. Every person that we don’t count appropriately risks our fair share of that. It jeopardizes our congressional seat. That’s just at the state level, and obviously that trickles down to the local level around as well.”

As we inch closer to Election Day, Tippett says it’s more important that we make our voice heard before we head to the ballot box.

“The census is the most inclusive and democratic thing that we do as a country,” said Tippett. “I’m a little bias to think that completing the census is a little more important than voting, but they’re both really important.”