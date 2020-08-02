After major flooding in past storms, New Bern and Craven County prepare for Isaias

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County is tracking Isaias, preparing for any damage it could bring within the next few days.

“Hurricane preparedness is something that’s always in the forefront of Craven County’s mind,” said Craven County spokeswoman Amber Parker.

Located on the Neuse and Trent River, flooding has been a problem in the county’s past.

“That’s also what can make us susceptible to rain. Not just from the river here, but rain flows down from North West of Craven County,” said Parker.

Along with flooding, Parker said Craven County has seen storms and hurricanes that produce high winds. This has caused things like power outages, down tree limbs and power lines.

Hoping history doesn’t repeat itself, the county is working to cover their bases. Parker admits COVID-19 has been a struggle in storm prep.

“As soon as we started to realize we had the COVID-19 situation here in Craven County, our preparedness team looked to see what we’d have to do differently,” said Parker.

Preparation began three months ago, with shelter teams continuing to work.

For now, Parker says there isn’t any further information on storm sheltering.

